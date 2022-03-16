52-week highs, 52-week lows: Paytm, Zomato among stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 90 scrips at new highs

One97 Communications (Paytm) and Zomato were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, 90 scrips touched 52-week high levels intraday.

Bulls made a comeback on the Dalal Street on Wednesday ahead of US Fed meeting outcome. Benchmark indices were trading near the day’s high level with Nifty above 16900 supported by the buying across sectors. While BSE Sensex was up 850.85 points or 1.53% at 56,627.70, Nifty 50 was up 245.30 points or 1.47% at 16,908.30. “It seems that the market is already discounting the end of Russia-Ukraine tension soon therefore we are seeing a sharp reversal in commodity prices,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. One97 Communications (Paytm) and Zomato were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, 90 scrips touched 52-week high levels intraday.

Sensex, Nifty gainers & losers

Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, were the top Sensex gainers, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Sun Pharmaceuticals and Powergrid were the top losers. In the Nifty 50 pack, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement and JSW Steel were the top gainers, while Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, HUL, Powergrid and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

A total of 90 scrips hit 52-week highs on BSE by noon. Andhra Paper, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Avantel, Cosmo Ferrites, Excel Industries, IKAB Securities and Investment, Eureka Forbes, Nahar Capital and Financial Services, Linde India, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, Sundar Manganese and Iron Ores, Tejnaksh Healthcare, Ratnabhumi Developers, Vadilal Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Anjani Foods, Indo-Global Enterprises, Janus Corporation, One 97 Communication (Paytm), Natural Biocon (India), Suvidhaa Infoserve, UP Hotels, Times Green Energy, Zomato were among the scrips that hit fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 30 securities hit 52-week high, while 16 scrips were at fresh lows intraday. Accuracy Shipping, Bharat Dynamics, Excel Industries, JK Paper, Excel Industries, Mangalam Global Enterprise, PDS, New Delhi Television, SEL Manufacturing, United Polyfab, Zydus Lifesciences were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the flip side, Akash Infra-Projects, CMI, Future Lifestyle Fashions, ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Matrimony.Com, Sansera Engineering, Uniinfo Telecom Services, Wockhardt, Zomato were among the scrips that hit fresh lows.