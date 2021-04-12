Wellthy Therapeutics: Tapping the power of digital tech

Abhishek Shah-CEO and Co-Founder, Wellthy Therapeutics

Digital healthcare is a proactive approach to healthcare that drives multiple customer touchpoints via real-time channels, so customers can make well-informed choices and build better habits, ultimately leading to a better quality of life. This is exactly what Wellthy Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company with a presence in Asia and Europe, is working towards.

This digital therapeutics company was established by people with rich experience in the health industry, who had witnessed the gaps present in the process of treating chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension. Both the co-founders’ parents had also been managing chronic conditions, which gave Abhishek Shah (CEO) and Prayat Shah (vice-president) a personal perspective on the state of healthcare.

The overarching goal was to catalyse the evolution of the healthcare space from the traditional method of episodic care—patient interactions only during physician visits or hospital stays—to continual care which can be achieved by enabling condition-specific, clinically validated digital infrastructure which, in turn, allows healthcare to do more for the patient.

“A major part of continual care would be giving the patient more power to leverage the toolkit in her hands to manage her conditions and seek help if it is required—something that Wellthy Therapeutics focuses on,” says Shah. “By allowing people to become accountable and actively tackle their condition, the platform would change the face of outcomes and ultimately lead to better outcomes.”

Wellthy Therapeutics focuses on how better patient outcomes can be translated into better economic outcomes for all stakeholders by way of a lower rate of hospitalisation, fewer ER visits, and more productivity. With remarkable health outcomes, Wellthy Therapeutics inspires and enables patients to reverse, control or prevent chronic conditions such as Type-2 Diabetes, hypertension, women’s health, etc.

Living up to its initial driving thought, Wellthy Therapeutics has been creating patient-focused clinically validated solutions for its healthcare partners. By plugging in its solutions at different stages of the patient journey, Wellthy Therapeutics then shares a fraction of the new revenue based on proven outcomes through a B2B2C channel. It also helps pharmaceutical and medical device companies with Real World Evidence, to enhance health and economic outcomes.

The company’s digital therapeutics platform, Wellthy Care, helps to prevent, manage or treat complex clinical conditions by working closely with pharmaceutical companies, medical devices, life insurers, health insurers, and healthcare systems to achieve real-world clinical and business outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas.

The platform has witnessed consistent growth over the past five years, forging partnerships with leaders of the healthcare ecosystem, like Roche, Intas, Cipla, and more. The DTx platform is currently live in 636 cities worldwide, operating in four major languages.

On the back of its unique value proposition that bridges glaring gaps in the healthcare space, Wellthy Therapeutics has received $8,500,000 from various investors including Cipla, Family Office of the founder of Manipal Hospitals + Manipal Cigna, Saama Capital, Beenext Ventures, GrowX Ventures, Bayer Pharma AG. The platform’s latest round of funding was completed in April 2020.

Headquartered in Mumbai with a base in Bengaluru, Wellthy Therapeutics has partnered with leading players from pharma, health insurance, medical devices, and hospitals.