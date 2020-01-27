Coronavirus scare gaining momentum! 4 quarantined in Hyderabad over suspected infection

On Sunday, the government informed that 29,707 passengers coming from 137 flights were screened for coronavirus at airports (Reuters)

Coronavirus crisis: While an atmosphere of fear and panic has been surrounding the mysterious coronavirus, as many as four people in Hyderabad have been put in isolation over suspicion of coronavirus infection, according to ANI. All four of them flew in from China. Government Fever Hospital’s Dr Shankar was quoted by ANI as saying that while they have been quarantined for further check-ups, so far they do not have any symptoms like fever, breathing problem or throat pain.

Meanwhile, according to a report, a fourth person has been isolated in Mumbai over suspicion of coronavirus. The three others who were under observation have tested negative for the deadly virus.

Earlier, ANI had reported that girl in Bihar is feared to have contracted the disease while she was in China and is being tested. A doctor in Rajasthan, who returned from China after completing MBBS, has also been put in the isolation ward over suspicion that he contracted coronavirus.

The Chinese government has sealed off all transportation to and from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak of coronavirus. Due to this, several Indians, mostly students, are stranded there. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government is looking at possible options to evacuate the Indians stranded in China.

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India has also readied a Boeing 747 plane to rescue Indians from China.

On Sunday, the government informed that 29,707 passengers coming from 137 flights were screened for coronavirus at airports. All of them tested negative. In India, 100 people from Kerala and Maharashtra are under observation over feared cases of the virus.

So far, the virus has killed 80 people and affected another 2,800 in China. Moreover, another 43 cases have come to fore from outside China.

The spreading of coronavirus is creating panic across the world, and health experts fear that the outbreak could be a repeat of the deadly SARS infection of 2002-03 that also stemmed from China. The SARS infection had resulted in the death of as many as 770 people across the globe. Coronavirus can also cause SARS.