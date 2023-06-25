Dark and pigmented lips? Here’s what you can do

Lips have been a subject of artists, musicians, poets for decades, especially naturally tinted pink lips. The shade of our lips vary from person to person. Darkening of lips over time can be attributed to a variety of factors ranging from our genetics, daily diet to lifestyle patterns. Smoking, excessive caffeine intake, lack of moisture can lead to pigmentation of lips stripping it off of its natural tint.

The lip skin are more sensitive than the rest of the body and tend to lose hydration quicker leading to dryness. Hence, having a lip-care routine is essential for both men and women. We have a few tips and remedies that can help you get rid of the darkened lips:

Honey and Sugar scrub

Nothing better than a lip scrub made out of natural ingredients available in your kitchen. Mix honey and sugar and gently scrub your lips with it, leave it for sometimes and rinse it off. Do this once a week. This exfoliates the skin and gets rid of dead skin and with time lightens the pigmentation.

Almond Oil lip massage

Almond Oil is rich in Vitamin E which is helps retain moisture into your lips. Apply almond oil or coconut oil on your lips overnight everyday for a week for best visible results. Massaging your lips allows blood circulation and making your lips healthy.

Home-made lip balm

Are you tired of finding the right lip-balm in the market? Well, you can now make it at home with two simple ingredients. Add petroleum jelly to beetroot juice and apply it several times a day. Beetroot is rich in antioxidants and has a natural colour therefore is effective in lightening your lips and giving you rosy lips.

A squeeze of lemon

Lemon has been a popular skin lightening ingredient. Squeeze a few drops and apply it on your lips and wash it off with lukewarm water after a minute. Lemon has natural acidic properties and hence it is advisable to be careful as it can irritate your skin.

Lip Skin treatments

A visit to your dermatologist and getting a lip lightening clinical treatment by them can prove to be effective. There are various kinds of treatments based on our individual skin needs.

Hydration is the key

Drinking sufficient water and keeping your body hydrated is advisable as it helps keep off the dryness. Along with this keeping a check on your diet and incorporating vitamin rich foods automatically reflects.

The effectiveness of these remedies will vary from person to person depending on their daily lifestyle, grooming habits. Darkening of lips can also be due to biological reasons and hence is always better to check in with your dermat.