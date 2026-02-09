For Wordle enthusiasts, today, February 9, 2026, presents a fresh challenge with Puzzle #16956. This five-letter word might prove to be a bit puzzling for some players eager to maintain their impressive streaks. Millions across the globe engage with this beloved daily word game, and many are now seeking a little extra guidance to crack a potentially tough puzzle. If you find yourself in need of hints or are simply ready for the answer, this is the right place. This guide aims to provide strategic pointers to help you decipher today’s hidden word and make informed guesses for the popular New York Times word game.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a captivating web-based word game that exploded in popularity during late 2021 and early 2022. Its simple yet highly addictive premise challenges players to guess a five-letter word in a maximum of six attempts. You get immediate feedback after each guess, with coloured tiles indicating correct letters and their placement.

Initially a personal project by creator Josh Wardle for his partner, Wordle’s viral success led to its acquisition by The New York Times. While many imitations exist, the official Wordle remains a free-to-play, browser-based experience, offering a single daily puzzle for everyone to solve.

How Wordle works?

The goal: You need to guess a secret five-letter word.

Daily puzzle: A new Wordle puzzle is released every day, and everyone in the world tries to guess the same word. This creates a shared experience and fosters discussion.

Six guesses: You have a maximum of six tries to correctly guess the word.

Feedback system (Coloured tiles):

After each guess, the letters in your word change colour to provide clues

Using clues: You use the coloured tiles from your previous guesses to inform your next one, narrowing down the possibilities. For example, if you have a green ‘A’ in the first position, you know your next guess must start with ‘A’. If you have a yellow ‘L’, you know ‘L’ is in the word but not in that specific spot.

Valid words only: Each guess you make must be a valid five-letter English word.

Shareable results: One of Wordle’s key features is the ability to share your results as a grid of coloured squares, without revealing the actual word.

Today’s Wordle #1696 answer for February 9, 2026, is CELLO.

Hints

The word starts with C, ends with O, has two vowels, and one repeated letter (L).

It refers to a string instrument in the violin family.

Yesterday’s answer (February 8) was EMBED.