WhatsApp users on iPhone can now share voice notes in Status, here’s how it’s done

WhatsApp users on iPhone can now enjoy the long-awaited feature of sharing voice notes on their Status. This update comes after months of reports and rumors that have been circulating among users. Android users received this feature before.

For those who are not familiar with WhatsApp’s Status, these are ephemeral updates which are shared by WhatsApp users under a dedicated Status tab in the app. It allows users to share text, photos, videos, and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours. The addition of voice notes offers users one more way to share their thoughts, emotions, or experiences.

To use this feature, users need to go to their Status tab and select the pencil icon which is also used for sharing text Status. They then need to hold the microphone to record a voice note. It can be of up to 30 secondS. Once done, users can share it with their contacts, groups, or all their contacts.

WaBetaInfo last year reported that WhatsApp was testing voice note support for Status. The Android users received this update in January this year. iPhone users need to update their WhatsApp to version 23.5.77 to receive the voice note update. This update also brings Picture in Picture support. This is an OTA update and will continue rolling this week, says the chat company.

WhatsApp users previously could share photos, links, videos and written updates in the Status but not voice notes. The latest update in the app will now also allow users to record and share their voice notes in Status.

Those who have received the feature will see a small mic icon in the Status tab. Just like the voice recordings for chat windows, WhatsApp gives the ability to discard the recorded voice notes by sliding sideways from the mic icon.

Similar to the other WhatsApp Status updates, users can see the list of peoples who’ve heard their voice note or restrict its viewing to select contacts.