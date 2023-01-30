WhatsApp to let users react to messages within community announcement groups, says report

WhatsApp is planning to launch a new feature that will allow users to react to messages within announcement groups on iOS, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report suggests that the instant messaging platform will release an in-app banner to notify users when the update becomes available. To access the new feature, users will have to update their app from either the App Store or the TestFlight app. Currently, the feature is still under development and is expected to be released soon on the iOS application.

In addition to the message reactions feature, WhatsApp is also working on Report feature for its Status. The chat company plans to bring this feature for both Android and desktop. Report Status will basically let users report Status updates that violate the company’s Terms of Service. Once the update goes live, users will see a Report button in the Status feature. In case of reporting a Status, the content will be sent to the moderation team to see if the content actually violates the company’s Terms of Service.

In addition, WhatsApp also plans to introduce advanced editing tools, including an alignment text manager, to make it easier to edit text within images, videos, and GIFs. The feature is still in development but the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.7 has revealed the fonts to be introduced in the future. The new fonts will be introduced with the updated text editor which is also said to be in works currently.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is constantly working on new and improved features to enhance the user experience. The upcoming message reactions feature, Report Status and the revamped text editor for the drawing tool are just some of the new features that the platform is working on.