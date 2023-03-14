WhatsApp to get 21 new emojis in future update: Report

In an effort to keep up with the latest trends in digital communication, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a set of 21 new emojis that will be added to its keyboard. According to WaBetaInfo report, the new emojis are set to include a range of icons which users will be able to use in their conversations.

Some of the new emojis that are included in the upcoming update include a face holding back tears, pleading face, plain pink heart, a goose, and a shaking face.

While WhatsApp has not yet announced an official release date for the new emojis, report suggests that they could be added to the keyboard in the coming months. For now, WhatsApp beta users using Android 2.23.5.13 version can see these new emojis.

WaBetaInfo highlights that the addition of new emojis will allow users to send emojis right from the official keyboard of WhatsApp instead of downloading a different keyboard for sending these emojis.

“The introduction of new emojis finally eliminates the problem that caused confusion among users, as they could receive these emojis but were unable to send them without workarounds,” reads the report.

WhatsApp is known for regularly updating its emojis, and the addition of these 21 new emojis will be a welcome move for those who love to chat with emojis.

WhatsApp is also working on a separate feature called Expiring groups that would allow group chat memberships to expire after the set period of time. The feature is currently being tested on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.70, according to a separate report from WaBetaInfo.

The new Expiring groups feature would let users set a certain expiration date for their groups meaning that the group memberships will automatically end once the expiration date has reached. The report further reads that “once the expiration date is reached, users will be prompted to clean up the group.”