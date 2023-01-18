WhatsApp rolling out ability to record and share voice notes in Status: Details

WhatsApp’s voice note support for Status is finally rolling to some beta testers of the app on Android. After remaining under development for almost four months, the feature is finally rolling to select Android beta testers.

According to WaBetaInfo report, the website that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments, the chat company is rolling out the voice note Status feature to those installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update from the Play Store.

WhatsApp currently allows you to share photos, links, videos and written updates in the Status but it does not support sharing voice notes. The latest update in the app will now allow users to record and share their voice notes in Status.

Those who have received the feature will see a small icon option in the Status text section. The report states that the feature will allows users a control over their voice recordings by giving them a choice to discard the recording, if they want to, before sharing it in Status.

The maximum time one would be given to record a voice note will be of 30 seconds. Also, these voice notes will be only be accessed by those who’ve updated their app to the same version as the sender.

WhatsApp’s Status feature lets anyone share an ephemeral message for 24 hours from the time of posting it. While the feature is quite popular amongst the WhatsApp users, there are several limitations to it which people have highlighted on various platforms like word limits on text status and time limits on videos. Also, it does not allow you to share videos from other apps including its sister app Instagram. Instead the link of the video is shared in the Status which when tapped opens the video.