Bollywood’s reigning icon is back in the headlines for the best of reasons. On April 19, 2025, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh announced they are expecting their second child, sharing an endearing Instagram post featuring their toddler daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

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The announcement sent social media into a frenzy overnight. As the couple prepares to expand their family in their spectacular new Bandra home, it is a fitting moment to look at the extraordinary luxury ecosystem the actress has built around herself – one that stretches from a record-breaking Mumbai quadruplex to a globally coveted Hermès Birkin.

The Rs 119 crore Bandra Bandstand quadruplex

The crown jewel of Deepika and Ranveer’s real estate holdings is a sea-facing quadruplex at Sagar Resham, a redeveloped building in Bandra’s Bandstand locality – the same neighbourhood that houses Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

According to Outlook India, the property spans floors 16 through 19 of the building, covering 11,266 sq ft of built space and an additional 1,300 sq ft of private terrace, purchased at approximately Rs 1 lakh per sq ft – putting the total deal at Rs 119 crore.

A stamp duty of over Rs 7 crore was paid for the transaction, per the same report. News9Live notes the development has since been completed, with a customisation agreement ensuring the interiors are built to the couple’s specifications. Nineteen car parking lots are included.

The Rs 17.78 crore Bandra West apartment

Deepika’s investment in the building did not stop there. In September 2024, KA Enterprises LLP – a firm registered under Deepika and her father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone – purchased a separate apartment on the 15th floor of the same building for Rs 17.78 crore, as per Business Standard.

The 1,846 sq ft unit, developed by Enorm Nagpal Realty, came with a stamp duty of nearly Rs 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000, according to property data platform Square Yards.

The Rs 22 crore Alibaug bungalow

Beyond the Mumbai skyline, the couple owns a five-bedroom bungalow in Alibaug, Maharashtra’s preferred coastal retreat for Bollywood’s elite. According to Business Today, Deepika and Ranveer registered the property in 2021 for Rs 22 crore.

The villa offers a quieter, more private setting – a deliberate contrast to their high-rise urban properties – and serves as the couple’s weekend and holiday escape.

A car collection worth over Rs 10 crore

Deepika’s garage is among the most talked-about in Bollywood. According to GoMechanic, the actress owns around nine luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover Vogue priced at approximately Rs 4.38 crore – the most expensive in the collection.

A Mercedes-Maybach S500, reportedly worth around Rs 2.40 crore, comes in close behind, per Siasat. The collection also includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, an Audi A8 L (priced at approximately Rs 1.70 crore), an Audi Q7, an Audi A6, a Porsche Cayenne, a BMW 5-Series and a Mini Cooper Convertible.

The Hermès Birkin and designer handbag collection

Deepika is rarely photographed without a statement handbag, and her collection is a study in considered luxury. The pièce de résistance is her Hermès Birkin, priced at around Rs 8.03 lakh, which she reserves for major events, as per reports citing Bollywood Shaadis.

The collection also includes a Chanel Boy Flap bag in electric blue – priced at approximately Rs 3.45 lakh – and a Fendi Large Sunshine tote in brown leather worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, per fashion coverage in Elle India. As Louis Vuitton’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador – confirmed by CNN in May 2022 – Deepika is also regularly seen with pieces from the French Maison’s current season.

The Tissot diamond watch

Accessorising to match the bags is a rare-diamond Tissot Classic Prince wristwatch, reportedly worth around Rs 8 lakh. The watch’s price tag is largely attributable to its 18-carat solid rose gold construction, per reports.

Deepika has also been a brand ambassador for Cartier – the prestigious jewellery and watch house. This reveals both her personal liking for fine timepieces and her marketability in the luxury accessories category, per Siasat.

Global brand deals that fund it all

The actress’s lifestyle is blostered by one of the most formidable brand portfolios in Indian entertainment. According to CNN, Louis Vuitton named Deepika as its first-ever Indian house ambassador in May 2022, as mentioned previously. Her wider roster, as reported by Business Today, includes Cartier, Levi’s, Chopard, Adidas, Axis Bank, Tissot, and Pepsi, among others.

According to multiple industry reports, Deepika’s endorsement fee ranges between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore per brand annually. Combined with her reported per-film fee of Rs 12 crore and Rs 20 crore (per Suffle Music), this points to a net worth estimated at nearly Rs 500 crore by Business Today.