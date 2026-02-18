When people talk about The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the focus is usually on the big celebrity guests or Kapil’s one-liners. But if you look closely, it’s Kiku Sharda who often walks away with the loudest laughs. From more of a support comic, Kiku Sharda has become the core reason the show actually works. Whether he is playing a cranky woman or a silly chef, Kiku brings an energy that’s impossible to ignore.

A bond that goes beyond the script

The chemistry you see on screen isn’t fake. Kiku and Kapil Sharma have been a team for over a decade, going all the way back to their first big TV hits. Even though some rumors in 2025 suggested they had a falling out, Kiku has made it very clear that he is staying put. In fact, he’s even turned down other big projects just to make sure he’s available for Kapil’s team.

In a recent chat with The Mashable India, Kiku talked about how much he genuinely respects Kapil. He mentioned that while many comedians feel ‘forced’ to be funny every second of the day, Kapil is just naturally that way. Off-camera, Kapil is a ‘real’ guy who doesn’t act like a fake celebrity. Kiku loves how Kapil can turn almost any boring conversation into a joke without even trying.

Praising Sunil Grover’s return

Kiku also spoke about Sunil Grover, who recently came back to the show. Sunil’s impressions of stars like Aamir Khan have been a huge hit on social media lately. Instead of being competitive, Kiku was quick to call Sunil’s work ‘crazy’ in a good way. He said he’s never seen another actor dive into the tiny details and finesse of a character like Sunil does. It’s this kind of mutual respect that keeps the cast feeling like a real family.

Where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kiku has been busy with other things lately, like a reality show called Rise and Fall, but his heart is still with the comedy gang. You can catch the latest episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix. It’s still the best place to see Kiku doing what he does best: stealing the show.