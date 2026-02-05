The dark and gritty world of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur is all set to come alive on big screen with Mirzapur: The film, as the popular franchise is now a movie and will soon hit the theatres worldwide on September 4, 2026.

Film’s production house Excel Entertainment took to their official social media handle on Thursday, February 5, to make the big announcement for Mirzapur fans who are looking forward to the silver screen adaptation of their favourite series first premiered on Prime Video in 2018.

When is Mirzapur: The Movie releasing?

“Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch Mirzapur The Movie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September,” read the announcement accompanied with a new poster of the film in the desert setting featuring a convoy of SUV’s full of armed men with the attaching Mirzapur wooden throne with it, indicating more power struggle, madness, and violence in store in the upcoming movie.

All the old faces that are returning for the movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who previously helmed the Prime Video show, the film witnesses the return of familiar characters of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Gajagamini (Shweta Tripathi), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) who has been killed in the series.

Bablu Pandit is back, but here’s the twist

Meanwhile, a new actor has been roped in as Bablu Pandit, originally portrayed by Vikrat Massey, who was murdered brutally by Divyenndu’s character Munna Tripathi in the first season of Mirzapur series. Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar has stepped into Massey’s shoes after he reportedly declined the offer.

The movie will also star Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sonal Chauhan.

Set in the town of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, the franchise is centred around Akhandanand Tripathi also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, a mafia don. The events of the film, co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, follow the first Mirzapur season.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur series will continue after three successful seasons released in the years 2018, 2020, and 2024 respectively.

Fans thrilled about return of Munna

Netizens have expressed excitement over release of the dead characters from the series. Many of them were seen welcoming return of Munnai Bhaiya.

“Bhaukaal Loading,” a social media user wrote. While another one welcomed Munna Bhaiya back with a lot of heart and fire emojis.

“Ye kab se wait kar raha tha me 😊☺️,” another one expressed.

Yet another user hoped the movie didn’t disappoint like third season of the web series.