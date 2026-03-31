Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2026, rajasthan.gov.in LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 12 Result 2026 on March 31 at 10 am, Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced. He said the results will be released through an online connection with the board office from the Udaipur District Collectorate.

After the declaration, students will be able to check their RBSE Class 12 scores on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will include all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – and can be accessed using roll number details.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results and pass-fail status on the IE Education Portal.

How to download RBSE Class 12 marksheet online

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their provisional marksheet:

Visit the official RBSE websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, register by entering your name and mobile number to get result updates.

Click on the ‘RBSE’ or ‘Rajasthan Board’ section.

Select your stream by choosing the appropriate link – Science, Commerce, or Arts.

Enter your roll number carefully as mentioned on your admit card.

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result on the screen.

Once your result appears, download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

The board will release detailed data along with the results, including stream-wise performance, toppers’ list, and overall pass percentages. Students should note that the online marksheet will be provisional, while original certificates will be issued later through their respective schools.

RBSE Class 12th result: Last year’s subject-wise pass percentage

Last year, RBSE recorded strong pass percentages across all streams. Commerce emerged as the top-performing stream with 99.07%, followed by Science at around 98.4% and Arts at approximately 97.7%. These figures reflect a consistent academic trend, raising expectations of similarly high results this year.

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RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Direct Link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in