karresults.nic.in Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates: KSEAB 2nd PUC result to be OUT on April 9 @kseab.karnataka.gov.in – Track official notifications here
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live on kseab.karnataka.gov.in, pue.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in: The PUC exams for 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams.
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Update: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the result for Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) will be declared on April 9. KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali has confirmed that the delays in data compilation and logistical challenges led to the postponement. The board had initially planned to announce the results on April 7.
Once announced, students can check their class 12th result on KSEAB official websites – kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to check their marksheets once the results are declared.
The PUC exams for 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams. Out of these, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. Students can also check updates on the IE Education portal.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: How to check scorecards online
Students can follow these steps to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result:
-Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
-Click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026’ link
-Enter your registration number and date of birth
-Click on submit
-Your result will appear on the screen
-Download and take a printout for future use
To ensure smooth conduct, KSEAB set up 1,217 exam centres across the state. In terms of streams, 2,92,645 students appeared from Science, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from Arts.
The board had also made headlines in late February after a fake PUC 2 question paper was circulated online. Last year, the PUC results were declared on April 8, with exams conducted between March 1 and March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of 6,88,678 who appeared.
Live Updates
09:11 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: What was the stream-wise participation?
In terms of streams, Science recorded the highest participation with 2,92,645 students appearing. Commerce followed with 2,11,174 candidates, while Arts saw 1,42,982 students. This distribution highlights the continued preference for Science among students, while Commerce and Arts also maintained strong numbers.
09:02 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Exam centres across state
To manage such a large number of students, KSEAB had set up 1,217 examination centres across Karnataka. These centres ensured smooth conduct of exams with proper invigilation and facilities. The board coordinated with local authorities to maintain discipline and prevent malpractice during the examination period.
08:52 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Breakdown of candidates
Among the total candidates, 6,46,801 students appeared as fresh candidates, forming the majority. Additionally, 50,540 repeaters and 13,022 private candidates were also part of the examination process. This diverse candidate pool reflects the broad academic participation under the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board system.
08:31 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Over 7 lakhs students waiting for result!
This year witnessed a large number of candidates appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations. A total of 7,10,363 students registered, highlighting the scale of the board exams in the state. The large number has also contributed to the extended time required for evaluation and final result preparation.
08:17 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: When were the class 12th exams held?
The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 28 and March 17. The exams were held over nearly three weeks across the state. The smooth conduct of examinations at thousands of centres has now been followed by evaluation and result compilation, which is nearing completion ahead of the official announcement.
08:04 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Login details required to check scorecards online
Students awaiting their results should ensure they have their login credentials readily available. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has emphasised that accurate entry of registration number and date of birth is crucial to access the marksheet. Any mismatch in details may prevent students from viewing their results smoothly once the links are activated on April 9.
07:55 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Where to check scorecards?
Once declared, students will be able to access their Karnataka 2nd PUC results through the official portals - kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. These websites will host the scorecards immediately after the announcement. Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to avoid last-minute confusion or delays while accessing their results online.
07:42 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Delay in result explained by officials
Board authorities have clarified that the postponement of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was not arbitrary but driven by genuine administrative hurdles. Officials highlighted that compiling data from multiple districts, verifying marks, and ensuring zero discrepancies required additional time. This extra effort is aimed at maintaining accuracy and transparency in the final results, which are now scheduled for release on April 9.
07:37 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: When will the board declare results?
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially confirmed that the Class 12 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be declared on April 9. This comes after a brief delay from the earlier scheduled date of April 7. Board chairman Prakash GT Nittali stated that logistical issues and delays in compiling final data led to the revised timeline, raising anticipation among lakhs of students.
07:29 (IST)
8 Apr 2026
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage
Good morning, students! The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will officially announce the 2nd PUC result on April 9. The board confirmed that the result will be declared on its official website - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students are advised to regularly check the websites and follow this space to get a track of all the latest developments.