KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Update: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the result for Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) will be declared on April 9. KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali has confirmed that the delays in data compilation and logistical challenges led to the postponement. The board had initially planned to announce the results on April 7.

Once announced, students can check their class 12th result on KSEAB official websites – kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to check their marksheets once the results are declared.

The PUC exams for 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams. Out of these, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. Students can also check updates on the IE Education portal.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can follow these steps to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result:

-Visit the official website karresults.nic.in

-Click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026’ link

-Enter your registration number and date of birth

-Click on submit

-Your result will appear on the screen

-Download and take a printout for future use

To ensure smooth conduct, KSEAB set up 1,217 exam centres across the state. In terms of streams, 2,92,645 students appeared from Science, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from Arts.

The board had also made headlines in late February after a fake PUC 2 question paper was circulated online. Last year, the PUC results were declared on April 8, with exams conducted between March 1 and March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of 6,88,678 who appeared.

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