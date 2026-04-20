JEE Main Session 2 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results by April 20. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Session 2 exams were conducted from April 2 to April 8 across 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
Along with the results, NTA is expected to publish the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off for eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026. The final answer key will also be released, and scores will be calculated based on the revised key after reviewing objections raised by students.
How to check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result
Here’s how you can easily access your JEE Main 2026 result:
-Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
-On the homepage, click on the link for “Result of JEE (Main)” or “View Scorecard”
-You’ll be taken to the login page; enter your Application Number and Password
-Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click on “Submit”
-Your scorecard will appear on the screen; download it and keep a printout for future reference
The provisional answer key was issued on April 11, 2026, and candidates were given an opportunity to challenge it by paying Rs 200 per question.
Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the April session held between April 2 and 8. Earlier, Session 1 was conducted from January 21 to January 29, with results announced on February 16.
Online registration for JEE Advanced 2026 will begin on April 23 at 10:00 AM on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 2, 2026. The exam is being conducted by IIT Roorkee. It is also open to foreign nationals as well as OCI/PIO candidates, for whom a separate registration window has been made available.
Live Updates
07:07 (IST)
20 Apr 2026
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 LIVE: What details will be mentioned on scorecards?
The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will contain key details including subject-wise percentile scores, overall NTA score, All India Rank, and category rank. It will also mention the candidate’s eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026. Students must verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies immediately to avoid issues during counselling or admission stages.
06:46 (IST)
20 Apr 2026
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Step-by-step result access guide
To check the result smoothly, candidates should first visit the official website and click on the designated result link on the homepage. After that, they need to enter their credentials, complete the CAPTCHA verification, and submit the details. The scorecard will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future admission processes.
06:12 (IST)
20 Apr 2026
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check scores
Candidates will be able to access their JEE Main 2026 results through the official portal once the link is live. The process is simple but requires careful entry of credentials such as application number and password or date of birth. It is recommended to avoid last-minute rush and ensure a stable internet connection while checking the result to prevent login issues.
05:49 (IST)
20 Apr 2026
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live blog
The wait for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result is nearing its end, with candidates across the country closely refreshing the official website for updates. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the scorecards today, April 20, bringing clarity for over 11 lakh aspirants. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready as heavy traffic may slow down access once the result link is activated.