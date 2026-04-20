JEE Main Session 2 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results by April 20. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Session 2 exams were conducted from April 2 to April 8 across 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Along with the results, NTA is expected to publish the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off for eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026. The final answer key will also be released, and scores will be calculated based on the revised key after reviewing objections raised by students.

How to check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result

Here’s how you can easily access your JEE Main 2026 result:

-Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

-On the homepage, click on the link for “Result of JEE (Main)” or “View Scorecard”

-You’ll be taken to the login page; enter your Application Number and Password

-Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click on “Submit”

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen; download it and keep a printout for future reference

The provisional answer key was issued on April 11, 2026, and candidates were given an opportunity to challenge it by paying Rs 200 per question.

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Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the April session held between April 2 and 8. Earlier, Session 1 was conducted from January 21 to January 29, with results announced on February 16.

Online registration for JEE Advanced 2026 will begin on April 23 at 10:00 AM on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 2, 2026. The exam is being conducted by IIT Roorkee. It is also open to foreign nationals as well as OCI/PIO candidates, for whom a separate registration window has been made available.

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