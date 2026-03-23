BSEB class 10th 12th result: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2026 academic session soon, as students continue to wait for an official date announcement. While the board has not confirmed a specific schedule yet, previous years suggest that results are typically released in March.

This year, the Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, followed by the Class 10 exams from February 17 to February 25, 2026. With the evaluation process nearing completion, the results are expected to be announced shortly.

How to check BSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2026

-Visit the official result website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

-Enter your roll code and roll number

-Complete the captcha verification

-Click on the ‘View’ button

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download and print the provisional marksheet for future use

As per the usual process, the board will first declare the results through an official press conference. During the announcement, senior officials, including the BSEB Chairman, will share important highlights such as the overall pass percentage, names of toppers, district-wise performance, and gender-wise data.

After the press conference, students will be able to check their results online by entering their roll code and roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. The results will be made available on the board’s official websites.

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