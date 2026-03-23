Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Digilocker: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) annual exam results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. The results will be officially released by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has confirmed that the declaration will take place in the presence of B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

Students can also check the Bihar Board Class 12th results at The Indian Express Education result page

After the announcement, students will be able to check their Bihar Board Inter results on the official websites – interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and login credentials handy to avoid any last-minute hassle.

The results are highly anticipated by lakhs of students across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The board will publish results for all three streams simultaneously, ensuring fairness and equal access for everyone.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result: Steps to check BSEB Inter result via DigiLocker

Download/Visit: Open the DigiLocker app (available on Play Store/App Store) or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Sign In: Use your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

New User? If you don’t have an account, click “Sign Up.” You will need your Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked to it for OTP verification.

Search: Once logged in, go to the “Search Documents” tab.

Select Board: Type “Bihar School Examination Board” in the search bar.

Choose Document: Select “Class XII Marksheet.”

Enter Details: You will be prompted to enter your:

Roll Code

Roll Number

Year of Passing (2026)

Get Document: Click on “Get Document.” Your marksheet will be fetched and saved in the “Issued Documents” section.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result: How to check results online

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Visit the Bihar Board official website – results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to view the result.

The result will appear on the screen.

Check important details such as name, roll number, roll code and subject-wise marks.

Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result: Steps to check BSEB Inter result via SMS

-Open your SMS App

-Start a new message on your mobile phone.

Type the message, the format requires your Roll Code and Roll Number. Type the following:

BIHAR12 <space> ROLL-CODE <space> ROLL-NUMBER

Example: If your Roll Code is 12345 and your Roll Number is 26010001, your message should look like: BIHAR12 12345 26010001

-Send this message to: 56263

Students should note that the online result will be provisional in nature. The original marksheets will be issued by their respective schools a few weeks after the results are declared.

In case the official websites face heavy traffic, students can also access their results through SMS or the DigiLocker app.

If any discrepancy is found in the marksheet, students can apply for revaluation or rechecking as per the board’s guidelines. They will also be required to collect their original documents, including the marksheet and school leaving certificate, from their schools at a later stage.