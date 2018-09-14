Your Ola, Uber rides to Delhi will continue to be cheaper! No entry toll to be charged till September-end

The exemption in toll tax collection will be applicable at all border toll points, and only the ECC environment compensation charge will be collected at the toll points.

No entry tax on Ola, Uber rides to Delhi this month! If you are a frequent traveller in cabs between Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, there is good news! The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for managing the toll tax collection on behalf of the three corporations in Delhi, has decided to extend the suspension period of toll tax collection for commercial vehicles entering the national capital from September 14, 2018, to September 30, 2018. This includes taxi aggregator services too. According to a TOI report, the exemption in toll tax collection will be applicable at all border toll points, and only the ECC environment compensation charge will be collected at the toll points.

A senior official of the toll collection department was quoted in the report saying that the decision to suspend the collection of toll tax for another 17 days has been taken in a bid to avoid congestion at entry points during the civil work for installing Radio Frequency Identification Device systems at all border toll points.

Toll plazas across the national capital will get Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) and the technology will be implemented at 13 busiest border points covering 65 toll lanes to comply with the Supreme Court orders. The RFID technology will be used at 13 entry points from where 85 per cent of total vehicles enter the capital city. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, once the RFID technology is introduced for paying tax, the congestion problem at toll plazas will be resolved permanently. Interestingly, the new technology will also ensure that no vehicles older than 10 years are allowed into the capital city and it will also block blacklisted vehicles from entering.

Earlier, it was reported that there will be three kinds of entry lanes: free lane for non-commercial vehicles, mixed lane with payment option of toll tax either through RFID tag or by cash and dedicated RFID lanes. By the month of March, next year, the mixed lanes are likely to be converted to full RFID lanes.