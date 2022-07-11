Visakhapatnam Railway Station to go through major design overhaul with skywalks, smart parking and more

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station is undergoing a grand makeover with superior standards infrastructure, state-of-the-art skywalks, smart parking management system and more said the Ministry of Railways in a tweet.

The up-gradation work will be carried out by the Railway Development Authority which has invited a request for proposal The project is estimated to cost around Rs 393.76 Cr.

The objective of the project is to provide the passengers with better facilities and enhance their travel experience. The deadline for submission of the bid documents is August 12. The project will be completed in three years. According to the officials, the station will be made completely accessible through skywalks.

A roof plaza will be constructed over the platforms, connecting the departure halls and the common waiting area. Commercial space will also be developed over the multi-level parking area.

The station will be upgraded with state-of-the-art skywalks that will allow the passengers to move seamlessly between the platforms.

The commercial space over the multi-level parking area will also be developed. The facility will be equipped with an IOT-based parking management system that will allow the passengers to book their parking slots through a mobile app. The station will additionally have multiple offices and retail spaces, cloakroom, and retiring rooms for the convenience of the passengers.

Vishakapatnam railway station is located near the Visakhapatnam-Surikakulam national highway and is the major halt of the Howrah-Chennai main line. It is also well-connected to the city and the surrounding areas through the port main road and station road. It is administered as part of the South East Coast Railway Zone.

Vishakapatnam is also the first station in the East Coast Railway network to implement the concept of One Station One Product and run it on a pilot basis for 15 days. The station will become a showcase hub for toys and handicraft products from the famous Etikoppaka lacquer ware toy manufacturing village located nearby.