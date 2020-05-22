IRCTC special trains: Indian Railways cracks down on touts to ensure tickets availability for common man

As Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has started 15 pairs of AC Special trains on 12 May 2020 and recently announced 200 IRCTC special train services with effect from 1 June 2020, the national transporter has started receiving complaints regarding touts of e-tickets. These touts are allegedly using multiple personal ids as well as cornering reserved berths in these special passenger trains. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, it was also expected by Indian Railways that once the ticket reservation for the 100 pairs of additional passenger trains starting on 21 May 2020, the activities of these touts will escalate which will significantly affect the availability of confirmed train tickets to the common man.

In view of the situation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has started a concerted nationwide effort to identify and also, to act against these touts, the ministry said. To identify and bring them to book, the RPF is using the PRS data analysis through the PRABAL module clubbed with ground intelligence. The drive to identify and book the touts has been launched by RPF on 20 May 2020.

According to the Railway Ministry, despite the impact of AMPHAN in India’s eastern part, RPF has been able to arrest as many as 14 touts including eight IRCTC agents. Also, tickets worth Rs 6,36,727 have been recovered by RPF wherein the journey is yet to be performed. Personal ids were being used by the IRCTC agents to corner tickets and then sell them to passengers unauthorizedly at a premium. The RPF has initiated action against the touts to get them blacklisted, the ministry said. One of the touts was found using auto fill software named Super Tatkal Pro, the Railway Ministry added.

From 1 June 2020 onwards, the government has announced that as many as 200 trains will run for passenger services. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all other passenger train services such as express or mail trains, suburban or local trains, passenger trains, etc., will remain suspended till further orders.