More Seaplanes to fly in India! Modi govt planning to improve air connectivity with water aerodromes; Details

Water Aerodromes: Routes to and fro from water aerodromes were introduced in India under UDAN 3.0 onwards to usher in a new era of air travel! According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a network of water aerodromes along with land-based airports will improve air connectivity in the country and will be particularly useful for localized short-distance travelling. A few days ago, the maiden seaplane service between the world’s tallest statue- the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the government is eyeing to set up 14 more water aerodromes in the country.

The upcoming water aerodromes are likely to facilitate seaplane services on various routes including Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra. The 14 water aerodromes will be established under the Modi government’s RCS UDAN scheme. To conduct a hydrographic survey, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has been requested by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Also, they requested assistance in setting up jetties for facilitating the movement of passengers.

The Shipping Ministry recently said that the potential locations include Khindsi Dam and Erai Dam in the state of Maharashtra, Tehri Dam in the state of Uttarakhand, Guwahati riverfront and Umrangso reservoir in Assam, Prakasam barrage in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Minicoy and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, Havelock, Neil, Long and Hutbay islands in Andaman and Nicobar, and Dharoi and Shatrunjaya in Gujarat.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has set up concrete jetties in record time for the maiden seaplane project in the state of Gujarat. The Inland Waterways Authority of India has been entrusted for floating jetties, hydrographic survey as well as navigational buoys. This year, in the month of July, the Gujarat state government had cleared a proposal to enter into a tri-party agreement with the AAI and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the development of four water aerodromes under the RCS UDAN scheme for seaplane service.