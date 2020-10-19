Drone to be used for GIS mapping of Delhi-Meerut RRTS- India’s first regional rapid transit system; details

Now, drone to be used for GIS mapping of Delhi-Meerut RRTS! For the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System, Delhi-Meerut RRTS, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as well as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, have granted conditional exemption to the NCRTC for using Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). The RPAS will be utilized for data acquisition for mapping as well as implementation of a web-based Geographical Information System (GIS) platform. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, this conditional exemption is valid till 31 December 2020 or until Digital Sky Platform’s full operationalization, whichever is earlier. Here are the conditions and limitations for NCRTC for using the drone for GIS mapping of the RRTS:

NCRTC has been exempted from the relevant provisions of CAR Section 3, Series X, part one, subject to exemption from Aircraft Rule 15A, 1937 by Civil Aviation Ministry.

Prior to operation of RPAS, NCRTC will have to obtain necessary clearances from Local Administration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Air Defence clearance from Indian Air Force and Airport Authority of India.

NCRTC can only operate the RPAS which has been voluntarily disclosed to the Indian Government and issued with a valid DAN (i.e. D1DAOOU2U for SPIDEX-600).

NCRTC will have to submit a comprehensive brief on the scope of operations as well as the SOP copy to Flight Standards Directorate, DGCA. Only after the vetting/approval of SOP, operation of RPAS will be carried out.

NCRTC will have to take necessary permission from Directorate of Regulations & Information, DGCA regarding Aerial Photography, if applicable.

The photographs/videos taken through RPAS can only be used by NCRTC. The corporation will be responsible for RPAS’s security and data collected through RPAS.

The RPAS operation will be restricted to day operations, within Visual Line Of Sight.

For any legal cases or any other issues arising because of these operations, NCRTC shall indemnify DGCA.

NCRTC must ensure that the RPAS is in working condition. The corporation will be responsible for any eventualities due to the equipment’s malfunction or disorientation.

NCRTC will also be responsible for medico-legal issues in case of any injury to any person due to physical contact with the equipment.

To cover any damage to a third party resulting from any accident or incident that occurred during the RPAS operations, NCRTC shall have an adequate level of insurance.

While using the RPAS, NCRTC must ensure that hazardous material or variable payload are not carried.

NCRTC shall ensure security, safety and privacy of public, property, operator, etc.

The RPAS shall not be operated by NCRTC in no-fly zones without the approval of concerned ministries or authorities.

As per the provisions of the CAR, RPAS shall not be operated in the vicinity of the airport. If operated near the airport, approval from AAI is required in advance, regarding the area and time of RPAS operations.

NCRTC must ensure that the RPAS is operated by trained experienced bona fide personnel only.

In case of any accident or incident during RPAS operations, reports will have to be submitted to DGCA’s Air Safety Directorate.