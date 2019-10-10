Windows 10 to let you make phone calls from PC; here’s how

Microsoft has become the latest tech giant to foray into phone calls. The company brought the support for voice calls as part of the new features in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18999 (20H1) to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring released on Tuesday.

This phone call support has been brought in by Microsoft’s Your Phone app.

The Your Phone mobile app will let users make and receive phone calls on PC itself. It also comes with contact list and in-app dialler.

The app has an array of features which are similar to how calls and other things are done on phones. For example, it will allow you to check your recent call history on the PC. If you wish to reject calls, the app for desktop will send personalised text or even send the call to your voicemail. This is unlike WhatsApp wherein you can either accept or reject the voice call.

Microsoft announced on its website that users do need to get their android phone out for phone calls as now they will be able to answer phone calls on their PC itself. The company further said that users can add microphone, PC’s speakers and large screen if they so prefer.

At present, the feature is being tested as an improved version is likely to be rolled out on a stable version soon. Microsoft also said that the early version for Windows Insiders have a few problems, for instance, users may be required to pair both devices again.

So, how are we going to make phone calls on PC?

There are certain requirements before you can get phone calls on your PC. Users need to download the Your Phone app on their Android phone. It must be noted that the mobile app runs on Android 7.0 or higher version. Also, the Windows 10 PC will need a Bluetooth radio and the PC should also have minimum Windows 10 build 18362.356.

Your Phone had made its debut in May 2019 and happens to be one of the rare cross-platform mobile apps. The desktop app lets users drag and drop files from their phones to PCs. This app also allows users to access phone notifications on the PC and replied to texts.