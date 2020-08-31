Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor announced, coming soon to a Poco phone near you

Chances are we may not have to wait for long to see the Snapdragon 732G in action.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G on Monday, giving its existing Snapdragon 730G a “slight” shot in the arm with an improved CPU and GPU that should theoretically make gaming on mid-range devices wee bit more enjoyable. There is not a lot to talk about here which is alright considering how the Snapdragon 730G just launched in April last year, so any sort of improvement is more than welcome.

The big takeaways are two. The Snapdragon 732G has a faster CPU compared to the Snapdragon 730G. The primary core in the Snapdragon 732G is getting a 100MHz bump entailing in a CPU that can clock up to 2.3GHz – this was 2.2Ghz in the Snapdragon 730G. The other highlight is the “enhanced” GPU. The Adreno 618 GPU inside the Snapdragon 732G is claimed to be 15% faster in terms of graphics rendering. The moniker “G” in the naming is self-explanatory that the Snapdragon 732G – like the Snapdragon 730G – is also a gaming focused mobile processor though it would be interesting to see how all its new upgrades impact all-round performance.

Here is what the whole configuration looks like:

8-core CPU, with two Kryo 470 Prime performance cores clocked at 2.3Ghz, and six Kryo 470 Silver efficiency cores clocked at 1.8Ghz

Adreno 618 GPU

Some of the other features that have been retained from the Snapdragon 730G include the fourth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Hexagon 688 DSP and Spectra 350 ISP, and the X15 LTE modem.

Chances are we may not have to wait for long to see the Snapdragon 732G in action as on the side-lines of this announcement, Qualcomm has also confirmed that the processor will soon be seen powering a new Poco phone. It could be the Poco X3, for all we know, but we will have to wait and watch out on that one for now. The Poco X2 came with the Snapdragon 730G, so can’t say it will be totally surprising.

“We are extremely excited about the upcoming Poco smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G mobile platform,” Sam Jiang, head of products, Poco Global said in a statement.

