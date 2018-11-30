Internet extravaganza for Reliance Jio users – Whopping 2GB/day free data up for grabs; here is how to avail

Jio users are now getting 2GB of 4G data for free that they can check in the My Plan section of MyJio app.

Reliance Jio is doling out freebies to its users all over again. Jio users are now getting 2GB of 4G data for free that they can check in the My Plan section of MyJio app. The additional data to users is an extension of the ‘Jio Celebrations Pack’ that the company began offering in early September.

The Jio Celebrations Pack began rolling out to the users starting November 27. however, some users may get it a little later. In any case, the additional data will be credited to the users’ account by the end of November. With the latest addition, total data benefit to Jio subscribers under the Jio Celebration Offer has now gone up to 24GB.

Reliance Jio has previously doled out similar benefits to its users under the ‘Celebrations Offer’ in the last two months when the telecom operator marked second anniversary of its launch. The telco credited 8GB data in bulk to the users’ account, but there was a daily limit of 2GB on its usage. The offer came in the backdrop of the operator crossing 250 million subscriber base. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed the figures at the RIL’s 41st annual general meeting (AGM) held earlier this year.

The youngest telco introduced the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan during the Diwali festive season, which comes under the category of plans with long validity, that offers unlimited local and STD voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio has managed to swiftly climb up to become the top telecom operator in the country, in terms of its 4G coverage, courtesy its free offerings and extremely affordable voice and data plans. The incumbents such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea faced a stiff competition, and they were forced to come up with lucrative offerings. Recently, Vodafone offered 100 per cent cashback to the users on recharge worth Rs 399, Rs 458, and Rs 509 prepaid plans, much like Reliance Jio.