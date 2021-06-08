Internet down? Amazon, Reddit, dozens of other popular news websites go offline in global outage

The issue appears to be related to a Content Distribution Network or CDN error.

Some of the world’s most popular websites reported global outages on Tuesday, bringing news and social media traffic to a grinding halt. Multiple news websites including the Guardian, the New York Times, the Financial Times, and Bloomberg News were down along with e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Ebay and others. Reddit was also briefly down, some users are reporting. So were Twitch, GitHub, and Quora. The issue appears to be related to a Content Distribution Network or CDN error at Fastly leading some of the world’s biggest websites to go offline showing “connection failure” and “Error 503 Service Unavailable” to users.

Fastly is a cloud computing service provider based out of the US that hosts many of the websites affected by the outage including Amazon. Fastly said on its website that it is currently investigating the issue with its CDN servers. “We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” the company website reads. Further details are awaited.

