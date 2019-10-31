Airtel now gives unlimited broadband data as it rebrands service to Xstream Fiber

Airtel has formally announced a major revamp, including new branding, for its broadband plans. Now called the Xstream Fibre, the high-speed optical fibre broadband services by Airtel brings unlimited data bundle plan over and above the existing plans, allowing users to continue using high-speed data for Rs 299 per month. This means that by coupling the unlimited plan worth Rs 299 over and above the basic plan will remove the data cap for broadband customers. The latest move by Airtel comes as one of the retorts to Jio Fiber that was commercially launched in August in India at a basic plan of Rs 699.

The new Airtel Xstream Fibre plans are now available throughout India. And while the data caps can be customised as per the user’s requirement, the broadband plans are available to buy for the old pricing. Airtel has rebranded the broadband plans to make it easy for customers to make a pick. Here are the new plans that Airtel broadband customers can now subscribe to:

The Basic plan costs Rs 799 and offers 150GB at 100Mbps. If you buy the Rs 299 add-on, the cost rises to Rs 1,098, offering you unlimited data at 100Mbps. You also get unlimited Airtel Xstream content for no extra charge.

The Entertainment plan offers 300GB at 200Mbps and is priced at Rs 999. Adding the Rs 299 unlimited data bundle will cost you a total of Rs 1298. Under this plan, you get complimentary benefits such as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership, 3-month Netflix subscription, ZEE5 Premium subscription, and Airtel Xstream content.

The Premium plan ramps up the Internet speed to 300Mbps while providing data capped at 500GB. It costs Rs 1,499 per month and can be bundled with the Rs 299 unlimited add-on, after which the final price the customer will need to pay is Rs 1,798 per month. The complimentary benefits are same as the Entertainment plan.

And finally, the VIP plan brings 1Gbps unlimited Internet to your home at Rs 3,999 per month. The Rs 299 add-on is not applicable to this plan. You also get the same complimentary benefits under this plan as you get on the Entertainment and Premium plans.

(Note: All of the aforementioned plans do not include taxes in their pricing.)

Notably, Airtel has also removed the data rollover facility from all the plans to make way for unlimited plans. Which implies that customers not opting for the unlimited data add-on worth Rs 299 will not get the unused data carried forward to their next billing cycle.