WB govt to set up a 200-acre textile park in its Paschim Bardhaman district

The government of West Bengal is planning to set up a 200-acre textile park, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI) that cited a senior official.

The state is currently in the process of identifying the land to establish the textile park in Paschim Medinipur district’s Salboni, at Durgapur and Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district of the state, it added. “The identification process for the land to set up the proposed Textile Park is underway. Hopefully, we will soon zero in on it,” a bureaucrat informed PTI.

The decision for the textile park came after a workshop on ‘Expanding opportunities in the Textiles sector of West Bengal’ organised by the state department of MSME and Textiles on Saturday. The department will also set up dyeing facilities and designing centres at Phulia and Shantipur in Nadia district to support the weavers and exporters in the state, it added.

In addition, the MSME and Textile Department would conduct export facilitation for handloom exporters in Nadia and Burdwan districts in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a statement released by the state government following the workshop said.

Organised at Biswa Bangla Convention Center in Kolkata, the workshop was chaired by the state’s Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and attended by principal secretary of the MSME and Textiles department.

The Chief Secretary assured the industry representatives that the government will take action for the growth of the MSME sector and also suggested forming a task force to draft a time-bound action plan for better investment in the sector.

Meanwhile, to seek financial support for weavers in the state, the former finance minister of West Bengal, Amit Mitra had written a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month. The letter highlighted that around 40,000 weavers and artisans in the state have been denied access to loans due to “stringent notifications” by the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Mitra further suggested that self-certification should be allowed instead of the requirement to submit Permanent Account N​umber (PAN) for cash-strapped micro-entrepreneurs, whose income was far below taxable limits.

