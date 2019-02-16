Insolvency process: IBC to have provisions dealing with individual insolvency, says IBBI chairman

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 3:10 AM

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, will soon have provisions dealing with individual insolvency and bankruptcy, said MS Sahoo, chairman of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Sahoo on Friday said the first priority would be the regulations specifically relating to guarantors to corporate debtors or personal guarantors.

ibbi, inc, insolvency codeIBBI, established in October 2016 under the IBC, has regulatory oversight over the insolvency professionals/agencies/entities and information utilities

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, will soon have provisions dealing with individual insolvency and bankruptcy, said MS Sahoo, chairman of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Sahoo on Friday said the first priority would be the regulations specifically relating to guarantors to corporate debtors or personal guarantors.

Responding to a question on a timeline for the insolvency and bankruptcy resolution processes of individuals and firms, Sahoo said: “That will take a little time. Preparedness is on. Won’t be able to give a deadline but work is on.” He was speaking at an event to launch the Graduate Insolvency Programme (GIP) being offered by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for individuals who desired a career within the insolvency profession in India and in foreign jurisdictions.

Sahoo indicated that insolvency resolution process of individuals and firms, specifically in the personal guarantors category, would be a priority given that existing regulations on Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons that came into effect in December 2016. The other two categories include ‘individuals having business (partnership, proprietorship or any other)’ and other individuals.

IBBI, established in October 2016 under the IBC, has regulatory oversight over the insolvency professionals/agencies/entities and information utilities and is also responsible for writing and enforcing rules for processes related to corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy under IBC.

Back in June 2017, the IBBI had constituted a working group to recommend the strategy and approach for implementation of IBC provisions to deal with insolvency and bankruptcy with respect to guarantors to corporate debtors, and individuals having business, and for drafting related regulations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Insolvency process: IBC to have provisions dealing with individual insolvency, says IBBI chairman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition