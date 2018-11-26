IndiGo clarifies on paid web check-in: You can still pre-book free seats; here’s what the airline says

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 4:03 PM

IndiGo clarified in a statement that passengers who have no particular preference for seats and would not like to pay for advance seat selection, can opt for the free-seats at the time of web-check in.

The airline said that if the passengers do not pre-book their seats, they will, of course, be assigned seats at the time of airport check-in.

After a row over IndiGo’s revised web-check in policy, India’s largest airline has clarified that passengers can still pre-book free seats on web check-in, subject to availability. IndiGo said in a statement that there has been no change in its web check-in policy, countering its own customer care’s claim on Twitter that the policy had been revised from 14 November 2018.

“IndiGo confirms that there is no change in the airline’s web check-in practice,” the company said in a statement. “If the passengers have no particular preference for seats and would not like to pay for advance seat selection, they can … reserve any free seats available at the time of web check-in,” the company said, adding that some free seats may be available at certain time period.

The airline said that if the passengers do not pre-book their seats, they will, of course, be assigned seats at the time of airport check-in.

Detailed report follows soon.

