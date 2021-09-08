Honeywell’s training initiatives: Building a future-ready workforce

Ashish Gaikwad, president, Honeywell India

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, has entered into a three-year partnership with ICT Academy to create centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country. As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Honeywell has committed Rs 10 crore in the first year to develop these centres, which will offer certifications in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, and Nano technology. This upskilling programme will empower 15,000 students—half of whom are women—through the project cycle and provide job placements.

The programme offers a globally recognised certificate that will benefit students from marginalised sections of society who are enrolled in engineering, arts, and science colleges in tier-1 and tier-2 cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Ashish Gaikwad, President, Honeywell India, and Director, HHSIF, said, “As Industry 4.0 transforms the world of work to boost people productivity, asset effectiveness, and process efficiency, there is a growing need for a future-ready workforce that is equipped with the right skillsets.”

The student learning pathway in the programme includes 100 hours of classroom sessions, personal mentoring in select technologies, proficiency assessments, certification, and campus placements. Honeywell leaders will volunteer personal time to evaluate content, deliver guest lectures, and mentor students.

ICT Academy, an initiative of the central government, collaborates with state governments and industries to equip students with skills that match industry requirements and generate employment in tier-2/3 cities and rural areas.