HDFC reports 15% jump in consolidated net profit as income surges; standalone PAT falls 5%

HDFC, India’s largest mortgage lender reported a 15% jump in consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter as total income rose to Rs 29,959 crore against Rs 23,239 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, standalone numbers of HDFC saw profits slip 5% to Rs 3,051 crore. HDFC informed the bourses that it has kept aside Rs 1,199 crore as provisions to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

