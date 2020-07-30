  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC reports 15% jump in consolidated net profit as income surges; standalone PAT falls 5%

Published: July 30, 2020 3:01 PM

HDFC, India’s largest mortgage lender reported a 15% jump in consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter as total income rose to Rs 29,959 crore against Rs 23,239 crore in the same period last year.

HDFC Life saw protection based on individual APE at Rs 113 crore in Q1FY21 compared to Rs 75 crore in Q1 FY20 a rise of 50%.HDFC informed the bourses that it has kept aside Rs 1,199 crore as provisions to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

HDFC, India’s largest mortgage lender reported a 15% jump in consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter as total income rose to Rs 29,959 crore against Rs 23,239 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, standalone numbers of HDFC saw profits slip 5% to Rs 3,051 crore. HDFC informed the bourses that it has kept aside Rs 1,199 crore as provisions to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. 

