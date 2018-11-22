Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 15,000 crore for cyclone relief

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 5:39 PM

The severe cyclone Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 leaving 63 people and thousands of livestock dead and damaging properties, standing crops, coconut groves, banana plantations and power distribution infrastructure in several districts.

The severe cyclone Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 leaving 63 people and thousands of livestock dead and damaging properties, standing crops, coconut groves, banana plantations and power distribution infrastructure in several districts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the state government has urged the Central government for release of Rs 15,000 crore towards cyclone damage relief.

The severe cyclone Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 leaving 63 people and thousands of livestock dead and damaging properties, standing crops, coconut groves, banana plantations and power distribution infrastructure in several districts.

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami said a memorandum detailing the devastation left by cyclone Gaja has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said for temporary relief works, a sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been requested to be released immediately.

Palaniswami met Modi here on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister has assured to depute a central team to assess the loss,” Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister said the compensation amount announced by the AIADMK government is far higher than what the then DMK government announced after cyclone Nisha in 2008.

Asked as to why he did not visit the cyclone-affected places by road, Palaniswami said four districts have been severely affected and countered as to how one can visit them by road.

He said he made an aerial survey flying low and has taken pictures of the damage which were handed over to PM Modi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 15,000 crore for cyclone relief
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition