Pro-Khalistan banners erected at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 12:10 AM

'Referendum 2020' banners and 'Khalistan' flags with the life size portrait of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were placed throughout the gurdwara premises.

Sikhs from North America, Europe and the UK under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) were canvassing in the gurdwara where more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs were also present. (File photo)

Pro-Khalistan banners were erected at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday during the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sikhs from North America, Europe and the UK under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) were canvassing in the gurdwara where more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs were also present to attend the festivities.

‘Referendum 2020’ banners and ‘Khalistan’ flags with the life size portrait of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were placed throughout the gurdwara premises.

When PTI sought the comment of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which is responsible for looking after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, its spokesperson Amir Hashmi said: “I am not authorised to speak on the issue to media.”

The ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir was also contacted for his comments but he did not reply.

