Presidential Election 2022 LIVE: Election Commission to announce schedule at 3 pm today

Presidential Election 2022 Schedule, Presidential Election 2022 Date and Time: The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Presidential election at 3 pm today. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24. The announcement comes just a day before polls are held to fill 57 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states.

The President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

