Kartarpur Corridor: President Ramnath Kovind, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to lay foundation stone next week

By: | Updated: November 23, 2018 11:44 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that he and President Ram Nath Kovind will jointly lay the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor project in Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district on November 26.

President Ramnath Kovind, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to lay Kartarpur corridor foundation stone next week (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that he and President Ram Nath Kovind will jointly lay the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor project in Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district on November 26. “Happy to share that I’ll be joining President Ram Nath Kovind ji in laying foundation stone for Kartarpur Corridor to International Border at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, on November 26. It will be a great moment indeed for all devotees of Sri Guru Nanak Dev,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday decided to develop the corridor from Gurdaspur in Punjab to the International Border (IB) to facilitate the passage of pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan as part of the 550th birth annversary celebrations of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, next year.

Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan responds to Indian request, opens passage for Sikh pilgrims

However, the Centre clarified that India’s decision was not in response to any proposal from Pakistan.

The resolution was passed after many weeks of internal consultations and preparations within the government.

The gurdwara is significant for the Sikh community since Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life in Kartarpur till he died in 1539.

It is located around 2 km from the IB between both countries and can be seen from the Indian side.

