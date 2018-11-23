No crisis in the state government after senior leader’s resignation, says Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 6:39 AM

Chatterjee who had stepped down from the Ministry of Fire and Emergency Services and Housing on Thursday, tendered his resignation from KMC's Mayor post.

No crisis in the state government after senior leader’s resignation, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinammol Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there is “no crisis” in the government after party’s senior leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the cabinet and city Mayor’s post.

“We do not have any differences among us. He had wanted to resign earlier, but we did not accept. Now, he resigned probably due to some of his problems,” Banerjee said at a meeting of the party’s 122 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Chatterjee who had stepped down from the Ministry of Fire and Emergency Services and Housing on Thursday, tendered his resignation from KMC’s Mayor post.

READ ALSO | Chennai Weather Live Updates: Rains likely to continue for another day in Tamil Nadu

“There is no crisis at all. One can always resign and there are provisions. There is no misunderstanding either. Someone can have personal problems,” Banerjee said at the state assembly during the discussion on Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill 2018.

She said all the 122 councillors of the corporation have the capability of taking up task of the Mayor.

The state Assembly on Thursday approved the bill which would enable a person, who is not an elected councillor, to be made the mayor of a corporation, but he or she would have to be elected within six months to continue in the post.

West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim was elected as the new mayor of the civic body and Atin Ghosh, one of the councillor, was also elected as Deputy Mayor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No crisis in the state government after senior leader’s resignation, says Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition