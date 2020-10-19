‘Means nothing’: LJP downplays Tejashwi Yadav’s statement of support to Chirag Paswan

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

The LJP has rejected reports suggesting an understanding between Chirag Paswan and Opposition’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav in the coming Bihar assembly elections. Speaking to Financial Express Online, the party said that it has nothing to do with Tejashwi and it has declared its support for the BJP-led government in Bihar. The speculation began after Tejashwi Yadav extended his support to Chirag saying that Nitish Kumar had treated the LJP president unfairly.

The RJD leader’s statement comes just days after Chirag made a series of allegations against Nitish Kumar. In an interview to PTI, Chirag said that he felt so belittled when Nitish behaved in a haughty manner when his father (Ram Vilas Paswan) called on him with the request that he accompany us for filing of nomination papers.

Chirag said that Nitish came only after the auspicious timing had passed. In another interview, Chirag said that the Chief Minister had not said a word of condolence to him or his mother. He also said that when his father’s body was flown to Patna, the chief minister was at the airport to pay tribute but did not acknowledge him.

In this backdrop, Tejashwi Yadav today said that what Nitish Kumar did with Chirag Paswan was not fair. He said Chirag needed his father at this time but Ram Vilas Paswan was not among them and they are sad about it. “But the way Nitish Kumar has behaved with Chirag…it is injustice to him,” Tejashwi said while speaking to reporters.

These words of support from an unexpected quarter led to speculation that Chirag and Tejashwi may have some understanding. However, LJP National Vice President AK Vajpayee said that his party has a history of going with pre-poll alliance and it will continue that practice. He said that since both LJP and Tejashwi want Nitish Kumar out, in a way his statement of support can be taken to that extent.

That said, LJP has nothing to do with Tejashwai Yadav, Vajpayee said speaking to Financial Express Online. “Tejasvi’s statement of support means nothing for LJP,” AK Vajpayee said.

Chirag’s LJP recently walked out of the alliance and decided to contest on 143 seats. It has declared its support to BJP but will not accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Chirag maintains that LJP will win more number of seats than JDU and will form the government with the BJP. The BJP, on the other hand, says that Nitish Kumar will be chief minister of irrespective of who wins how many seats.