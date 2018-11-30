Jammu Kashmir weather: Minimum temperatures below freezing point in valley

Jammu city and Katra town recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures while Batote, Bannihal and Bhaderwah recorded 4.8, 3.0 and 2.4, respectively. (File photo: IANS)

The minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in the Kashmir Valley on Friday as an unabated cold wave continued in the Ladakh region, the weather office said.

“Same weather conditions are likely to continue for another five to six days,” a Met Department official said.

Srinagar city recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 1.2 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Kargil town was the coldest in the state at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius followed by Leh at minus 6.5.

Jammu city and Katra town recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures while Batote, Bannihal and Bhaderwah recorded 4.8, 3.0 and 2.4, respectively.