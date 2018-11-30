Jammu Kashmir weather: Minimum temperatures below freezing point in valley

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 9:56 AM

Srinagar city recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 1.2 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city and Katra town recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures while Batote, Bannihal and Bhaderwah recorded 4.8, 3.0 and 2.4, respectively. (File photo: IANS)

The minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in the Kashmir Valley on Friday as an unabated cold wave continued in the Ladakh region, the weather office said.

“Same weather conditions are likely to continue for another five to six days,” a Met Department official said.

Srinagar city recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 1.2 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Kargil town was the coldest in the state at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius followed by Leh at minus 6.5.

Jammu city and Katra town recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures while Batote, Bannihal and Bhaderwah recorded 4.8, 3.0 and 2.4, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu Kashmir weather: Minimum temperatures below freezing point in valley
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition