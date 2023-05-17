Jal Jeevan Mission: 12 crore rural households provided tap water connections so far

A total of 12 crore have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 19.44 crore rural households in the country, data shared by the government showed.

However, less than 50 per cent of the rural households in nine states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, have received tap water connections so far.

Five states – Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab – and three Union Territories – Puducherry, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Andaman and Nicobar Islands – have reported 100 per cent coverage.

The lowest coverage was noted in Lakshadweep at zero per cent, the data suggested.

Under the mission, the Centre aims to install tap water connections in all rural households by 2024. Tap water supply has been given to 9,06,846 schools, 9,39,909 Anganwadi centres and 3,87,148 lakh gram panchayat offices and community health centres (CHCs).

Among states and UTs, Meghalaya has the lowest coverage of tap water connections in schools at 57 per cent, the data showed.

Three aspirational districts from Telangana, two districts in Gujarat and Punjab and one from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana each have reported 100 per cent tap water coverage.