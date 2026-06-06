K Annamalai’s newly launched movement, Idhu Namma Iyakkam (This Is Our Movement), drew an extraordinary early response where more than 10 lakh volunteers registered within just 10 hours of its launch, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief announced on X after formally quitting the party. The rapid enrolment underscores widespread interest in Annamalai’s appeal beyond the BJP machinery and signals strong grassroots momentum as he positions the movement to capitalise on a perceived political vacuum in the state.

“Our political movement has achieved a milestone, with over 10 lakh volunteers registering within just 10 hours. This extraordinary response is a powerful reflection of the growing belief in our shared vision and collective mission. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual who has placed their trust in this movement,” Annamalai wrote, thanking supporters for their rapid enrollment.

Our political movement has achieved a milestone, with over 10 lakh leaders registering within just 10 hours. This extraordinary response is a powerful reflection of the growing belief in our shared vision and collective mission. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every… pic.twitter.com/IFWW3InPAh — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 5, 2026

What were the reasons for leaving BJP?

Annamalai formally quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday (June 5), submitting his resignation from primary membership to BJP National President Nitin Nabin. In his resignation letter, he expressed appreciation for the party leadership’s support over the years while explaining that different views on Tamil Nadu had prompted his decision to step away. The resignation followed Annamalai’s recent visit to New Delhi, where he met senior BJP leaders including Nabin, party General Secretary BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation that he would launch an independent political venture after the BJP’s poor performance in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A large number of supporters of K. Annamalai welcome him at Chennai airport as he returns to the city after announcing his resignation from the BJP. pic.twitter.com/efwS20i8Q1 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

Grassroots support and party departures: BJP leaders resign since Annamalai left saffon party

Supporters and BJP volunteers offered special prayers at the Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram, seeking blessings for the success and strengthening of the movement. The launch prompted immediate organisational shifts as Uma Hymavathy Selvaraj, Perambalur district general secretary, announced her resignation from all BJP organisational posts, citing internal party politics and long-standing loyalty to Annamalai. Likewise, Abhilash Gopinathan, State Legal Convener of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Tamil Nadu, resigned from his BJYM post and quit the BJP, saying his decision was driven by faith in Annamalai’s leadership.

Supporters hail a new era of politics in Tamil Nadu

Annamalai’s supporters framed his exit as the start of a new phase in Tamil Nadu politics. Veda Subramaniam, a supporter speaking to news agency ANI, said the resignation was expected and welcomed. “We are all very happy. We were expecting this. We wanted a leader who can push a new era in Tamil politics. Because now Tamil Nadu politics has become Gen Z politics. We see the youngest leader who has already got recognition from Gen Z,” Subramaniam said, crediting Annamalai with grassroots outreach and a capacity to connect with younger voters.

Gopinathan similarly stressed the appeal Annamalai holds for young party workers. “We are youngsters who are looking up to a leader like Annamalai. When he takes such a decision, it is our duty to contribute to this movement and to go along with him, whatever challenges it may be,” he told media after resigning his post. He described the moment as an opportunity for “massive change” and “positive politics” in the state.

Electoral backdrop and political implications

Speculation about Annamalai’s independent political venture had been growing after the BJP recorded a marginal vote share of around 3 percent in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly elections while contesting 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK. Observers see his launch of Idhu Namma Iyakkam—and the rapid mobilisation of supporters—as a bid to capitalise on perceived vacuums in state politics and attract disaffected voters, particularly younger demographics who have shown interest in non-traditional political voices.

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With high registration numbers and defections from state-level BJP office-bearers, Idhu Namma Iyakkam appears poised to convert momentum into an organised political force. The movement’s immediate priorities are likely to include formalising organisational structures, expanding membership drives across the state and clarifying whether it will transform into a new political party or remain a movement that supports allies and candidates outside the BJP framework.