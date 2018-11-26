Delhi weather: Misty Monday morning in national capital, air quality remains ‘poor’

Published: November 26, 2018 9:29 AM

The national capital on Monday witnessed a misty morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average as the air quality remained 'poor'.

“The sky will remain mainly clear becoming partly cloudy during the day with shallow fog and mist in the morning,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category.

On Sunday, SAFAR said the air quality in the city will oscillate between “poor” and “very poor” till Wednesday.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, both a notch above the season’s averages.

