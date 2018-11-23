Delhi weather: Misty Friday morning in national capital, air quality ‘very poor’

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 10:02 AM

The national capital on Friday witnessed a misty morning with the air quality worsening to 'very poor', from 'poor' the previous day.

Delhi weather: Misty Friday morning in national capital, air quality ‘very poor’ (File photo)

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, the weather office said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category in Delhi and Gurugram, whereas it was ‘severe’ in Noida with health warning of emergency conditions and serious risk of respiratory effects in general public.

The weather office predicted a clear sky during the day.

“The sky will remain mainly clear with shallow fog and mist in the morning,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 88 per cent, with the weather office predicting the maximum temperature to hover around 29 Celsius for the day.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

Stock Market

