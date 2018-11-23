CP Joshi apologises for ‘only brahmins know Hinduism’ remark

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 1:45 PM

Senior Congress leader C.P. Joshi on Friday apologised for his remarks a day after a video surfaced of him saying "only brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism".

Senior Congress leader C.P. Joshi

Senior Congress leader C.P. Joshi on Friday apologised for his remarks a day after a video surfaced of him saying “only brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism”. “Respecting the ideals of the Congress and the sentiments of the party workers, I express remorse for my statement if it caused any hurt to the sentiments of any section of the society,” he said in a brief statement.

In the video, he was heard saying that only pandits and brahmins knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak about it. “Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi Ritambhara? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the brahmins,” he said.

Also Read| Mizoram Assembly Election: Congress has no regard for North East region, its traditions, says PM Narendra Modi

Joshi’s apology came after the Congress on Friday distanced itself from his statement with party President Rahul Gandhi asking him to apologise.

