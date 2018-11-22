British Council lists 70 Indian-origin words

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 7:28 PM

Words like pashmina, dal, chutney and pyjamas form part of a list of 70 Indian origin words included in the Oxford English Dictionary unveiled by the British Council here on Thursday as part of its 70th anniversary in India.

Oxford English Dictionary, indian wors in oxford dictionary, British Council, pashmina, dal, chutney, pyjamas, English languageThe occasion highlighted how the English language has evolved with the words of Indian origin, with some words dating back to the pre-independence period while many were added recently, including those like bhelpuri and churidar, it added. (Reuters)

Words like pashmina, dal, chutney and pyjamas form part of a list of 70 Indian origin words included in the Oxford English Dictionary unveiled by the British Council here on Thursday as part of its 70th anniversary in India. The English cultural-educational organisation unveiled the list to highlight “the proximity and understanding between the two nations”, a statement from the Council said.

The occasion highlighted how the English language has evolved with the words of Indian origin, with some words dating back to the pre-independence period while many were added recently, including those like bhelpuri and churidar, it added.

Pointing to the “many points of connection over the centuries in which people, ideas, language, goods and services have moved between Britain and India”, the British Council India Director Alan Gemmell said the 70 words are a “momentary reminder of the layers of connection and fluid nature of the English language”.

“For the cashmere we drape and pyjamas we sleep in; the bangles we wear; the shampoo that cleans our hair; the cheetahs we watch whose speed we admire; and, the curry and kedgeree we might eat on a verandah — we thank the rich languages of India, and the people who have mixed and shared over the generations of those last 400 years,” he said. Some of the words, the Council said, will be reimagined visually through 14 illustrations by the UK and Indian artists. All 70 words can be accessed online at www.britishcouncil.org.in.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. British Council lists 70 Indian-origin words
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition