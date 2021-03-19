BJP richest political party with assets worth over Rs 2,700 crore, Congress a distant second with Rs 929 crore

As per the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest assets for FY 2018-19.

Political parties in India cumulatively hold assets worth around Rs 7,372 crore with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party topping the list with a staggering wealth of over Rs 2900 crore, an analysis of assets and liabilities declared by the parties has shown. As per the analysis of national and regional parties by the Association of Democratic Reforms, the combined assets of 48 national and regional parties stand at over Rs 7,372 crore. “The total assets declared by the 7 National and 41 Regional Parties during the FY 2018-19 amounted to Rs 5349.25 crore and Rs 2023.71 crore, respectively,” said the ADR report.

As per the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest assets for FY 2018-19. “Among the 7 National Parties, the highest assets for the FY 2018-19 were declared by the BJP amounting to Rs 2904.18 crore (54.29%) followed by INC which declared assets worth Rs 928.84 crore (17.36%) and BSP declared assets worth Rs 738 crore (13.80%),” said the report.

The report revealed that among the 41 regional political parties, the total assets of the top 10 parties were worth Rs 1921 cr or 94.92% of the total assets declared by all the Regional Parties for the FY 2018-19. “In the FY 2018-19, among the Regional Parties, the highest assets were declared by Samajwadi Party worth Rs 572.21 cr (28.28%), followed by BJD worth Rs 232.27 cr and AIADMK worth Rs 206.75 cr,” it said.

It also said that fixed deposits/FDRs constituted the largest share of Rs 1319.054 crore (65.18%) of the total assets declared by Regional Parties in the FY 2018-19. For the same period, among the seven national parties, the BJP declared the highest capital of Rs 2866.717 crore followed by Rs 850.426 crore of Congress and Rs 735.77 crore of BSP. The lowest capital was declared by CPI of Rs 24.87 crore followed by NCP of Rs 31.05 crore.

The report also highlighted that national and regional parties had failed to adhere to the ICAI guidelines that direct parties to declare details of the financial institutions, banks or agencies from whom loans were taken.