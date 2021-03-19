  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP richest political party with assets worth over Rs 2,700 crore, Congress a distant second with Rs 929 crore

By: |
March 19, 2021 4:16 PM

As per the analysis of national and regional parties by the Association of Democratic Reforms, the combined assets of 48 national and regional parties stand at over Rs 7,372 crore.

ADR report political parties assetAs per the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest assets for FY 2018-19.

Political parties in India cumulatively hold assets worth around Rs 7,372 crore with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party topping the list with a staggering wealth of over Rs 2900 crore, an analysis of assets and liabilities declared by the parties has shown. As per the analysis of national and regional parties by the Association of Democratic Reforms, the combined assets of 48 national and regional parties stand at over Rs 7,372 crore. “The total assets declared by the 7 National and 41 Regional Parties during the FY 2018-19 amounted to Rs 5349.25 crore and Rs 2023.71 crore, respectively,” said the ADR report.

As per the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest assets for FY 2018-19. “Among the 7 National Parties, the highest assets for the FY 2018-19 were declared by the BJP amounting to Rs 2904.18 crore (54.29%) followed by INC which declared assets worth Rs 928.84 crore (17.36%) and BSP declared assets worth Rs 738 crore (13.80%),” said the report.

Related News

The report revealed that among the 41 regional political parties, the total assets of the top 10 parties were worth Rs 1921 cr or 94.92% of the total assets declared by all the Regional Parties for the FY 2018-19. “In the FY 2018-19, among the Regional Parties, the highest assets were declared by Samajwadi Party worth Rs 572.21 cr (28.28%), followed by BJD worth Rs 232.27 cr and AIADMK worth Rs 206.75 cr,” it said.

It also said that fixed deposits/FDRs constituted the largest share of Rs 1319.054 crore (65.18%) of the total assets declared by Regional Parties in the FY 2018-19. For the same period, among the seven national parties, the BJP declared the highest capital of Rs 2866.717 crore followed by Rs 850.426 crore of Congress and Rs 735.77 crore of BSP. The lowest capital was declared by CPI of Rs 24.87 crore followed by NCP of Rs 31.05 crore.

The report also highlighted that national and regional parties had failed to adhere to the ICAI guidelines that direct parties to declare details of the financial institutions, banks or agencies from whom loans were taken.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPCongress
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP richest political party with assets worth over Rs 2700 crore Congress a distant second with Rs 929 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam Elections 2021: After fisheries, Rahul Gandhi promises special ministry for tea workers
2Tamil Nadu Election 201: Kamal Haasan releases Makkal Needhi Maiam’s manifesto; promises empowerment, ditches freebies
3‘Terror, Murder, Corruption’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan coins new term for TMC, says Mamata’s goons will not be spared after May 2