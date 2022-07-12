Ashok Stambh: History and significance of the National Emblem of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the National Emblem — made of bronze with a height of 6.5 metres and weighing 9,500 kg, on the new Parliament, barely six months before the scheduled opening of the new building. While the grand structure took 9 months to be completed, take a look at the historical significance and relevance of the national emblem, which dates back to the third century BCE.

An emblem is considered as the official seal of the country and the state governments. The National Emblem represents the philosophy of the Constitution, while signifying the country’s power.

The National Emblem is derived from the Lion Capital perched atop the Ashoka Pillar in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath. In 1950, India became a republic after the Constitution came into effect. On January 26, 1950 the India Lion Capital was made the country’s National Emblem, thus identifying the sovereignty and the birth of a new republic state of India.

The National Emblem’s presence is found on all official government documents, from letterheads to currency notes to passports issued by India. It acts as the official seal for all national and state government offices and is the compulsory part of any letterhead used by the government.

The Lion Capital depicts four Asiatic lions sitting next to each other on a cylindrical base with four Ashok Chakras carved on it, while the National Emblem, in 2D vision, shows only three lions, with the fourth one not visible. In the 2D vision of the National Emblem, only one Ashok Chakra is visible in the front and is flanked by a galloping horse to its left, and a bull to its right. Below the Lion Capital in the National Emblem, the country’s national moto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ is written in Devnagiri script, which means, ‘Truth alone triumphs.’ The Ashoka Chakra symbolises the ‘wheel of Dharma (religion) or law’ in Buddhism. Ashoka built Sarnath back in 250 BC and the pillar was known as Ashok Stambh.

Below Ashoka Stambh, there are two lions, namely, “Bhadra” and “Vajradatta”. The lions signify strength, courage and honour.