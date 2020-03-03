All Bangladeshis in Bengal are citizens of India: Mamata Banerjee

The TMC chief has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the proposed nationwide NRC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that people who have come from Bangladesh and have been voting in elections are now Indian citizens. She said that they did not require to apply for citizenship as they have been electing prime minister and chief minister. According to a PTI report, the TMC chief said that all those who have come from Bangladesh are now citizens of India.

Addressing a public gathering, Banerjee said that they have got a citizenship and they didn’t need to apply for citizenship afresh. “You have been casting your votes in elections, electing PM and CM…now they (Centre) are saying that you are not citizens…don’t believe them,” the news agency quoted the chief minister, as saying. Mamata Banerjee also said that she will ensure not a single person is driven out of Bengal.

The TMC chief has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the proposed nationwide NRC and also objected to the CAA. She has organised and participated in a series of protests against the CAA and NRC. The West Bengal chief minister has announced that she will not implement the amended citizenship law and will not allow NRC in her state.

Mamata’s statement comes just days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that she had raised the issue of citizenship to refugees when she was in Opposition. “But when Prime Minister Modi has brought the CAA, she is standing with the Congress and Communists in Opposition again,” Amit Shah said in a rally at Kolkata on Sunday. He further said that the opposition leaders were involved in fear mongering among minoritie that they will lose their citizenship. The home minister further assured people that CAA had nothing to do with Indian Muslims.