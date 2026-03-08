Congress veteran and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has declared combined assets worth Rs2,860.36 crore in his latest Rajya Sabha election affidavit. The disclosure, filed alongside his wife, marks him as one of the wealthiest candidates in the current fray.

Singhvi’s filings reveal a massive surge in earnings reported over the last five fiscal years. His declared income for FY25 stood at Rs 374 crore, up significantly from Rs 158 crore in FY21. Between 2020 and 2025, his cumulative declared income exceeded Rs 1,516 crore.

The advocate’s portfolio includes high-value collectibles, with artworks and paintings valued at over Rs25 crore. In a rare show of fiscal discipline and strength, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, who holds a PhD from Oxford University, has also not declared any outstanding loans.

Granular disclosure

In a rare move, Singhvi has provided an ultra-detailed breakdown of all his fixed assets. Notably, the CWC member has even listed office and household appliances in the affidavit with the depreciated value of appliances like old computers.

Demonstrating meticulous accounting, the affidavit lists a computer currently valued at just Rs 163, depreciated from the Rs 454 valuation reported in his 2024 filing.

Election outcome

Following the rejection of independent candidate Kante Sayanna’s nomination (due to insufficient proposers), both Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

Reddy, the other successful contestant, reported family assets totaling Rs 41 crore with a clean legal record.