IMDb top Indian movies 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun tops list, beats Stree, Padman and Sanju

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun has beaten Sanju and Padman to top the list of IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Movies of 2018, the leading movie website announced on Wednesday.

IMDB tweeted: “From ‘Andhadhun’ to ‘Mahanati,’ check out the best Indian movies of the year, as rated by IMDb users. Learn more about these movies on IMDb.#Bestof2018”

Khurrana plays a blind pianist in this edge-of-the-seat thriller that impressed audiences as well as critics. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Tabu and Anil Dhawan.

The list was determined by the viewers who rank films and TV shows on a scale of 10 points on IMDb. It is noteworthy that the list also has several regional film titles besides Bollywood movies. On second and third spots are Tamil films – Ratsasan and 96. Biographical film Mahanati takes the fourth spot.

READ ALSO | Birthday boy Rajinikanth’s 2.0 becomes highest grosser of 2018 with Rs 600 cr worldwide, beats Padmaavat

The year 2018 has been professionally rewarding for Ayushmann Khurrana with two big critically and commercially acclaimed movies – Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

Another Ayushmann-starrer Badhaai Ho is at the fifth spot in IMDb’s coveted list. Akshay Kumar’s film on the importance of menstrual hygiene, Padman, took its place at the sixth spot.

Telugu period drama Rangasthalam was placed on the seventh spot, and the much celebrated Hindi horror-comedy Stree came in on eighth. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi took the ninth spot while Sanjay Dutt’s biopic with Ranbir Kapoor in and as ”Sanju” rounded up the top 10.